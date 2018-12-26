× Recycle your Christmas tree, Free!

SAN DIEGO — The 45th annual Christmas tree recycling program run by the City Environmental Services Department kicked off Wednesday morning and runs through Jan. 23.

San Diego residents can recycle their Christmas trees seven days a week at no charge at the Miramar Landfill Greenery at 5180 Convoy St. off State Route 52.

Only clean trees are accepted at city recycling locations. All tree stands, lights, ornaments, tinsel and non-recyclable materials must be removed from trees before they can be recycled. Trees from commercial tree lots or fundraising projects are not accepted. Those trees can be dropped off during normal business hours at Miramar Greenery for a nominal fee.

Flocked trees (fake snow) are accepted at city tree recycling locations. Only trees, not the plastic bags they are transported in, are accepted. All trees will be recycled into high-quality mulch and compost.

Curbside yard waste recycling customers can also recycle trees through the curbside collection program by placing trees at the curb with their regular yard waste recycling bin. Customers with automated greenery containers must cut up their clean trees into roughly 3-foot pieces to fit easily inside their greenery container. Curbside recycling program customers should remove all non- recyclable materials before placing trees inside the automated bin or at the curb next to yard waste collection containers.

Drop-off Locations