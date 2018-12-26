Family gives back at Ronald McDonald House after their own daughter beat cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Marcos family has spent their Christmas day for the last three years giving back at the Ronald McDonald House in San Diego because they know all too well what the families staying there are experiencing.

The Raymundo's spent eight months at the Ronald McDonald house when their daughter Valeria was battling cancer.

"She had a 10% chance because she had two kinds of leukemia in her body, two different types of cancer," explained Valeria's father Armando Raymundo.

Valeria is now in remission after a successful bone marrow transplant from a female donor in Poland three years ago.

To give back to the place that helped out in their time of need, the Raymundos and dozens of their family members and close friends cooked and served Christmas lunch at the Ronald McDonald house.

Valeria, now nine years old, credits that same tight-knit family for her bravery in her battle with cancer.

"When I have children, I’m going to tell then that every year on Christmas we’re going to Ronald McDonald House," said Valeria.

Valeria said also wants to be a doctor when she's older to "help people the way doctors helped her."