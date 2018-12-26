× Damaged equipment leaves thousands without power in South Bay

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A power outage caused by damaged equipment knocked out service Wednesday morning for more than 3,200 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Imperial Beach.

The outage was reported at 8:22 a.m., initially affecting 3,235 customers in Imperial Beach as well as the North Island and Tijuana River Park areas, SDG&E spokeswoman Helen Gao said.

The outage was caused by a damaged cable and a damaged switch, she said.

Crews restored power to about 800 customers at 9:18 a.m., according to SDG&E spokesman Wes Jones, who said the remaining customers should be back online by 5 p.m.