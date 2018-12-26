Concerns grow after more scooters appear in San Diego

“We don’t need all these here. They need to be in an area where everything can be safe, or the public needs to be more aware of what’s going on,” Rudy Delgado told FOX 5.

Delgado, a longtime San Diego resident, said he fears more scooters will lead to more problems and accidents.

“Nobody knows what the rules are. No helmets. They go 15 miles an hour. You figure a scooter going 15 miles an hour and a car going 15 miles an hour — when they collide who do you think is going to lose," Delgado asked.

Over the weekend, FOX 5 reported a 26-year-old man was killed in the South Bay after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter.

According to a doctor at Scripps Mercy, the hospital is seeing one to two injured scooter riders each week. He said the injuries range from minor to severe, like brain injuries that have left patients in the ICU for weeks.

“I know these people are making money, but I guarantee you within another year there’s going to be more lawsuits and stuff from these things,” Delgado said.

Scooter companies inform riders of safety laws, but often people do not follow them.

Right now, it's illegal in California to ride a motorized scooter without a helmet, but come January 1 2019, that will change. A new state law kicks in that will give scooter riders 18 years and older the option to wear a helmet.

San Diego city leaders said they have been working on rules and how to manage the scooters. FOX 5 reached out to the city council to ask where they are in the process but has not received a response.

To read about the current laws and regulations for scooters in San Diego, click here.