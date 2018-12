Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- It's not your typical runners club. It's a club made up of 13 individuals battling a range of health issues from cancer to autism. They're known as the lucky 13 and they're training to complete the "Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Half Marathon" in less than a month. One participant, overcoming more than many of us could imagine in one lifetime. Fortunately she's not doing it alone.

