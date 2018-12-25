300-pound woman pleads guilty to crushing boyfriend

ERIE, Pa. – A 300-pound woman in Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him, hitting in the head with a table leg, and finally crushing the 120-pound man with her own weight.

Windi Thomas, 44, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the March 18 death of Keeno Butler in exchange for a recommended sentence of 18 to 36 years in state prison, the Erie Times-News reports.

Police say Thomas admitted crushing Butler after a fight at their Erie residence. She told them she positioned herself so that some of her weight would be on his head.

The death was ruled a homicide “caused by respiratory insufficiency secondary to blunt force trauma to the neck and thoracic compression, exacerbated by blunt force trauma to the head,” court papers state.

Sandra Butler, the victim’s sister, says Thomas should have gotten life. “My mother, she calls for him every night,” she says. Thomas, who had been scheduled to go on trial next week, will be sentenced Dec. 21, the AP reports.

