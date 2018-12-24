Man arrested in fatal beating near Old Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police arrested 29-year-old Christian Ewing for the fatal beating of a man near the Old Town Transit Center, it was announced Monday.

Ewing was already known to local police. He was sentenced in 2017 for seriously injuring a member of Taylor Swift's security team during a concert in San Diego in 2015.

Police received a 911 call December 5 reporting an assault at 3900 Rosecrans Street, near the Interstate 5 overpass around 5 p.m. Arriving officers found the victim, 57-year-old Gregory Freeman, with trauma to his upper body, according to Lt. Anthony Dupree of the San Diego Police Department. A witness told homicide investigators Freeman was on the ground and the suspect was hitting him with an object, then ran away, Dupree said.

Ewing was arrested Friday for violating his parole and was rebooked Monday for Freeman's murder.His arraignment is scheduled for December 27. Police did not say how they connected Ewing with the attack on Freeman.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.