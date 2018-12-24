× Pedestrian hit and killed on Ramona roadway

RAMONA — A 35-year-old male was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Route 67 near the Warren Canyon Trailhead in Ramona, authorities said Monday.

It happened at 11 p.m. Sunday on State Route 67 at Cloudy Moon Drive, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP told FOX 5 the pedestrian was heavily intoxicated when a 28-year-old female driving a Buick Century traveling northbound hit him. The collision hurled him into southbound traffic where he was hit by multiple vehicles. He died at the scene.

The first CHP units arrived at 11:19 p.m., the CHP said.

State Route 67 was closed in both directions while the crash was being investigated, according to CHP.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for new details.