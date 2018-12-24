Navy corpsmen help rescue family from overturned van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Two Navy Corpsmen jumped into action Monday morning when they came upon a family trapped in an overturned van.

The medics had just gotten off work Christmas Eve morning when they came up on the accident on a transition ramp near southbound Interstate 805 and westbound state Route 54 just before 9 a.m.

The driver of the van over-corrected and lost control, causing he vehicle to roll and land on its side, according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Shattered glass was left scattered on the road. A woman and her daughter remained stuck inside the van, according to the National City fire crew that went to the accident scene.

Several cars that came on the accident pulled over to help. The two Navy hospital corpsmen were among them.

"I walked up to the vehicle to see if there was anybody in the driver seat, and there was a little girl that was banging on the window saying that she’s stuck," said David Molle. He said he and several others joined together and "all just kind of jumped on the van to pry the doors open."

The CHP was on scene to help clear the car from the highway and have it towed.

National City fire officials say the family only suffered minor injuries and no one had to be transported to the hospital.