Almost everything’s for Christmas Day

SAN DIEGO — Government offices, courts, schools, libraries, banks, community centers, animal shelters and post offices will all be closed Tuesday for Christmas Day.

County parks and preserves will be open on Dec. 25. However, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks. Most community centers, teen centers and gyms countywide will be closed Dec. 25 until at least Jan. 1, 2019.

Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue throughout the holidays.

County offices will resume normal hours on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

City of San Diego trash collection will experience a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste.

On Christmas Day, parking regulations will not be enforced for parking meters, or on time restrictions for parking on streets. However yellow, red, white and blue zones applicable to the City of San Diego will all be enforced on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 25, City Parks & Recreation Golf courses and starter booths will be open until 3 p.m. Mission Bay golf course will be open until 5 p.m. Holiday rates apply.

San Vicente Reservoir, Chollas Lake and Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center will all be closed. The following state parks — Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park, Rancho Penasquitos Skate Park, Robb Field Skate Park, City Heights Skate Park and Linda Vista Skate Park — will be closed.

All City recreation centers and City pools will be closed. Tecolote Nature Center will be closed. City Offices and all Administrative Offices will be closed.

The Family Justice Center will be closed. Those needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1- 888-385-4657.

Public safety, police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted.