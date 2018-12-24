Fatal crash closes Route 78 west of Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. – One person was killed and three were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on the road from Ramona to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The accident was reported just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of state Route 78 and West Haverford Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“It was a possible T-bone between a white Ford truck and a gray sedan that occurred about 11:07 a.m.,” California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said. “There was one fatality. The victim was airlifted out of the area by a helicopter.”

An ambulance and two helicopters were sent to the accident to transport the survivors. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Helicopter video showed a white pickup on its side in a ditch off the roadway. A mangled gray sedan was sideways in the roadway about 20 feet from the pickup. The roof of the car was peeled back.

Authorities closed Route 78 in both direction. Authorities did no give an estimate for how long the road would be closed.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.