Christmas lights sparkle around county

SAN DIEGO — Virtually everywhere in San Diego County this season, there is a Christmas light show nearby.

Local holiday light shows include:

Belardo Lights in Tierrasanta, 5306 Belardo Drive. Boasts a dazzling computerized Christmas lights display through Dec. 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. The display is synchronized to festive music on 106.1FM.

“Jingle Bell Hill” or “Pepper Drive Lights” features dozens of homes decked out for the holidays in an El Cajon neighborhood off State Route 67 and Pepper Drive accessed from Pepper and Rockview drives (west entrance) or Pepper and Lindenwood drives (east entrance).

Tinsel Town in Lakeside off State Route 67 at 10248 Paseo Palmas Drive. Highlights stars and strings of lights connecting rooftops from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly.

Starlight Circle in Santee on east and west Glendon circles off Magnolia Avenue continues to dazzle year after year. Elaborate, handmade Christmas displays with themes from “Star Wars,” “Toy Story” and “Sesame Street” adorn dozens of dwellings on display from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Local residents sell hot cocoa and other refreshments and treats.

Candy Cane Lane in Poway running down a portion of Stoutwood Street near Brookstone Drive has plenty of lights with homeowners selling hot cocoa, cookies and other goodies from their driveways.

Christmas Circle in Chula Vista is a must-see light show for the holidays on Whitney and Manakato streets, between First and Second avenues south of H Street. Free displays illuminated nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. are up until after Christmas.

Garrison Street Lights in Point Loma off Rosecrans and Garrison streets fill a block with festive decor lasting nightly through New Year’s Eve.