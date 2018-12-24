× 26-year-old identified as man killed in South Bay scooter crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Monday identified a man who died after he was struck by a car while riding a scooter in Chula Vista.

Esteban Antonio Ramon Galindo was riding his scooter when he was struck by a car around 4 a.m. Saturday, Chula Vista Police Lt. Rusty Rea said.

Galindo was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, said Rea.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.