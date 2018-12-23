Man hops fences, jumps on trolley, gets bitten by K-9 in wild chase

SAN DIEGO — A man who escaped from police downtown on Saturday led officers on another wild chase Sunday, finally getting arrested after hopping fences, riding a trolley and getting bitten by a K-9 dog.

Police first stopped the man around 6 a.m. Saturday, when he was suspected of vandalism at Childrens Park. As officers interviewed and began to arrest the man, he took off running, and officers were never able to track him down.

On Sunday, police got calls about a man with the same description shoplifting at a Ralph’s grocery store near Horton Plaza downtown, San Diego Police Lt. Christian Sharp said. When officers arrived at the store, the man took off running again, crossing into the plaza and making his way onto a trolley line, where he eventually jumped onto a trolley, Sharp said.

Officers followed the man until he leapt off the car near the trolley station, hopped several fences and started running through an apartment complex. As officers cornered the man, he refused to give up, and officers sent in a K-9 dog, according to Sharp. The dog knocked the man to the ground and bit him as officers moved in, placing the man in a full body restraint and finally arresting him.

“He was not compliant,” Lt. Sharp said. “For our safety and his, we wrapped him up to try and limit his movement so he wouldn’t hurt anybody else.”

Sharp said the man would be taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries before being booked into jail on several felony charges.

No officers were hurt in Sunday’s chase.