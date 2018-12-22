Man vandalizes Imperial Beach apartment with family inside

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs ran into an apartment while the family was home, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the apartment complex in the 700 block of Georgia Street just after 1:00 p.m.

According to the family, they left the front door open while they were cooking when a man they did not know rushed inside and into the bathroom, knocking down their Christmas tree along the way.

A family member closed the door behind him and the man began wrecking the room, a family member told FOX 5.

“We started hearing all these noises,” Miguel Ledsma said. “Everything was destroyed. There’s blood everywhere.”

The man shattered the glass shower door, broke the mirror and faucet, and ripped down the shower curtain, badly cutting himself in the process, San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

A neighbor called 911.

We were all scared,” Matthew Rodriguez said. “We didn’t know what he was going to do while the cops were showing up.”

Several deputies arrived and arrested the man for burglary and felony vandalism. Officials identified him as 32-year-old Adam Eljof.

Eljof was taken to the hospital where he was treated for multiple lacerations.

No one else was hurt, according to a family member.

“We have to clean everything now,” Ledsma said. “There goes our Christmas.”