SAN DIEGO — The government grinds to a halt, a scooter rider is killed and local schools are victim of a massive data breach — catch all the day’s top stories on the FOX 5 Weekend Update.
Catch the day’s top stories on the FOX 5 Weekend Update
-
Catch the day’s top stories on the FOX 5 Weekend Update
-
Catch the day’s top stories on the FOX 5 Weekend Update
-
Committee moves forward with proposed scooter regulations
-
Mayor Faulconer proposes regulations for dockless scooters
-
Scooter companies may have found a loophole in cities’ limitations
-
-
‘Bird’ announces new safety regulations for electric scooters
-
South Bay scooter rider dies after getting hit by car
-
How the partial government shutdown could affect San Diegans
-
Scooter rider badly injured after running red light, hitting car
-
Trump clashes with Pelosi, Schumer in Oval Office meeting over shutdown
-
-
Shutdown threat looms as Trump calls for border wall funding
-
Scooter-rider who crashed into building may not survive, police say
-
Government set to shut down for 3rd time in a year