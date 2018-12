SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday evening outside of a liquor store near Mid-City.

The incident took place around 5:58 p.m., outside of Aztec Liquor in the 5200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting left one dead and another injured. The person’s injuries are not considering life threatening at this time, SDPD said.

SHOTS FIRED: One killed, another injured on El Cajon Blvd. Gathering more information #LiveOnFox5 @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/8jDqdLuTmC — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) December 23, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.