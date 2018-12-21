Woman makes most of Christmas after losing childhood home in Woolsey Fire

MALIBU, Calif. – A Malibu woman was making the most of Christmas after her childhood home was destroyed in a California wildfire.

Nicky Campa and her family will not be spending Christmas in the place they called home for 35 years, but that’s not stopping them from spreading cheer.

On November 8, a wildfire dubbed Woolsey Fire ignited in Ventura County burned all of the way to the Pacific Ocean. It claimed three lives and destroyed 1,643 structures – hundreds of them in Malibu. The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of December 21.

Campa’s home located on Birdview Avenue in the Point Dume area was standing when they were evacuated. As her family drove away, smoke filled the air and flames came over the ridge.

She learned of the fate of their home by watching video from KTLA’s helicopter as it flew over it. All that was left were ashes, a chimney and her car filled with items she had planned to donate.

Since the tragedy, the Campa family has returned to the property looking for personal items they could salvage. She found inspiration in one charred item – a tree stand.

She went to a Christmas tree lot, found a less-than-perfect tree that might not otherwise be sold and brought it to their Birdview Avenue property. She propped it up using the charred tree stand and decorated it.

“Our property deserves Christmas cheer even if we’re not on it,” Campa said. “Ironically, I found our old Christmas tree stand to help weigh down our new one! Just like an old friend helping a new friend.”

The Campa family wrote letters of appreciation to their former house thanking it for all of their memories and placed them under the tree.

Campa will be in Santa Monica on December 25 celebrating Christmas.