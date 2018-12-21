Two dead after head-on crash near Tecate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- At least two people were killed in a crash near the rural community of Tecate.

The crash was first reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday on state Route 94, west of state Route 188, which leads to the Tecate crossing on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dispatchers were told two cars collided head-on and one of the cars was catching fire, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

No identifying information was immediately available for any victims.

The roadway near the crash was shut down until about 2:30 a.m. Friday.