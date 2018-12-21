Man suspected of abducting, sexually assaulting woman

SAN DIEGO — Police Friday released a sketch of a man suspected of abducting and sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman in San Diego.

The attack occurred in the area of 3900 Broadway, according to Lt. Jason Weeden of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was walking about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Delta Street when a white older-model, two-door pickup truck pulled alongside her, Weeden said.

“The driver exited his truck and threatened to taze the victim if she did not comply with his demands,” Weeden said. “The suspect forced the victim into his truck and drove her to an unknown location in the area of 39th and Broadway.

“The suspect parked in a secluded area and sexually assaulted the victim. Afterwards, the suspect drove the victim to the area of 32nd Street and National Avenue. After pleading with the suspect to let her go, he released the victim.”

A short time before the attack, the Chula Vista Police Department reported “a similar assault with a similarly described suspect and vehicle within their jurisdiction,” that is also under investigation, Weeden said.

The suspect was described as black, 40-50 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a muscular build, short black hair and a graying goatee. He was wearing a black or dark blue T- shirt and gray basketball shorts. The pickup had an extended cab and possibly had a blue horizontal stripe on the side.

A truck matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was captured on video in the vicinity of the E Street trolley station in Chula Vista.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is urged to call the SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.