Man injured in shooting involving deputy in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. – A man was injured in an early-morning shooting involving a San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy in Fallbrook, authorities said.

The shooting happened near Reche and Ranger roads in Fallbrook, according to Sheriff Bill Gore. He tweeted at 5:16 a.m. that there was no danger to the community, but to avoid the area.

The injured man was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, authorities said. The extent of his injuries was not released.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

Watch Commander: @SDSOFallbrook investigating deputy-involved shooting near Reche Road and Ranger Road in Fallbrook. There is no danger to the community. Look for increased law enforcement activity. Please avoid the area if you can. This is all the info we have at this time. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 21, 2018

