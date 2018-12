SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out Friday night inside an auto shop in the Grantville area of San Diego.

The blaze started around 8:15 p.m. at Mission Gorge Auto Body and Upholstery in the 5900 block of Mission Gorge Road.

Firefighters say a few cars and the building suffered serious damage, but no one was hurt.

Arson investigators were working to find the cause of the blaze.

Happening now – auto shop fire at 5959 Mission Gorge Rd. SDFD crews have been on scene for about ten minutes. Please avoid the area if you can. #structurefire #firefighters pic.twitter.com/H39hlT6AeN — SDFD (@SDFD) December 22, 2018

