Family escapes house fire in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO – A family of five rushed out of their home as a fire spread from their garage to the house Friday morning, authorities said.

The garage fire started on Deauville Street near Roanoke Street about 4:50 a.m.

Four adults and a child were able to get out of the house, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher.

By the time the fire was out it, it had caused about $200,000 in damage to the home and $100,000 in damage to its contents, the dispatcher said.

Fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.