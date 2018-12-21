Border warehouse fire causes $400,000 in damage

SAN DIEGO — A fire caused an estimated $400,000 worth of damage Friday to a warehouse just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa.

The blaze on the second floor of the unoccupied two-story building in the 9900 block of Via de la Amistad was reported about 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to fully extinguish the flames, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $300,000 to the structure, which is used by a freight-transfer business, and $100,000 to contents, Munoz said. It wasn’t immediately clear what started the fire.