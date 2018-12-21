Audrey Geisel, widow of Dr. Seuss, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Audrey Geisel, the widow of children’s author Dr. Seuss and devoted philanthropist, has died in La Jolla.

Random House Children’s Books announced that she died in La Jolla Wednesday at age 97.

Geisel helped manage the literary estate of her late husband Theodor Geisel. He died in 1991.

Geisel was a community leader who supported a wide range of causes, including education, literacy, healthcare and the arts. A La Jolla resident, Geisel’s community involvement spanned numerous charities and organizations, including the Center for Family Literacy, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre and San Diego Zoological Society.

Geisel had a long relationship with the University of California, San Diego and donated an extensive collection of Dr. Seuss memorabilia to the campus library. The main library was renamed Geisel Library to honor the couple.

“Audrey Geisel was a steadfast and beloved friend of the campus who will be truly missed,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “UC San Diego would not be the same top-ranked research institution it is today without her enthusiastic generosity and vast university involvement."

In 2013, Geisel donated $2 million for the renovation of University House, the private residence for the UCSD chancellor. The historic structure and venue now used for campus celebrations and fundraising events was formally renamed the “Audrey Geisel University House” in her honor.

Geisel is survived by her two daughters.