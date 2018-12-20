SWAT team called in after North County shootout

SAN DIEGO — A SWAT team surrounded a North County home Thursday night after Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shootout with someone holed up inside.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Adams Drive in the Pauma Valley area. Deputies were responding to a call at the home near Pauma Casino when shots rang out from inside the house.
Deputies retreated and were waiting for backup, Sheriff’s officials said. A SWAT team was headed to the area.
No deputies were injured in the original hail of gunfire, the department’s Valley Center Substation tweeted. Residents in the area were told to shelter in their homes as the standoff was expected “to go on for some time.”
We will update this developing story as we learn more.