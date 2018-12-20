SWAT team called in after North County shootout

SAN DIEGO — A SWAT team surrounded a North County home Thursday night after Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shootout with someone holed up inside.

Sheriff’s SWAT is responding to the Adams Drive location. No other status change at this time. Expect heavy police activity including the Sheriff’s helicopters. Please stay way from the area. — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) December 21, 2018

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Adams Drive in the Pauma Valley area. Deputies were responding to a call at the home near Pauma Casino when shots rang out from inside the house.

Deputies retreated and were waiting for backup, Sheriff’s officials said. A SWAT team was headed to the area.

No deputies were injured in the original hail of gunfire, the department’s Valley Center Substation tweeted. Residents in the area were told to shelter in their homes as the standoff was expected “to go on for some time.”

VC deputies were involved in a shooting incident on Adams Drive in Pauma Valley. No deputies are injured. The event is active, please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/UQeXmSrwhW — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) December 21, 2018

