San Diego State shut out in Frisco Bowl

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State was shut out in a bowl game for the first time since their initial appearance, losing to Ohio, 27-0, Wednesday evening in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

The Aztecs never crossed midfield in their five first-half possessions. San Diego State drove to the Bobcats 11-yard line of their first possession of the second half, when receiver Fred Trevillion lost 4 yards on a run and his fumble was recovered by Ohio defensive end Sam McKnight.

The Aztecs drove to the Bobcats 17-yard line in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over on downs when backup quarterback Ryan Agnew’s pass on fourth-and-three was incomplete.

San Diego State drove to Ohio’s 16-yard line on their next possession, but Agnew’s pass into the end zone on the game’s final play was intercepted by free safety Alvin Floyd.

The Aztecs (8-5) were outgained 421-287 and trailed 21-18 in first downs and 31:37-28:23 in time of possession as they lost their fourth consecutive game and fifth of their last six following a 6-1 start.

San Diego State running back Juwan Washington ran for 129 yards on 19 carries, including a 44-yard gain in the third quarter.

Agnew completed 11 of 24 passes for 126 yards with one interception and was sacked twice. Aztec starter Christian Chapman was one for two for eight yards and sacked one.

Nathan Rourke threw for 206 yards and one touchdown and ran for 44 yards and two scores for the Bobcats (9-4), who concluded their season by winning six of their last seven games.

Rourke ran 9 yards for a touchdown with seven minutes, 57 seconds left in the first half and ran 11 yards for another score seven seconds before halftime.

Rourke threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Meyer with 12:41 to play.

Louie Zervos kicked a 30-yard field goal for the first quarter’s only points and a 26-yarder for the third quarter’s only points.

San Diego State’s only other bowl shutout came on New Year’s Day 1948 when it lost to Hardin-Simmons, 53-0, in the Harbor Bowl at the since- demolished Balboa Stadium in San Diego.

This is the second consecutive season the Aztecs season has ended with a bowl loss in Texas. They lost to Army, 42-35, in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth last season.