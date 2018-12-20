Retired cop accused of secretly filming house sitters having sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. - A retired officer is suspected of unlawfully recording a couple having sex inside his home while they were house sitting for him, according to KTXL.

Vacaville police arrested 51-year-old Bryan Neal, who served as a cop with the department for more than 20 years and retired two years ago.

"In the summer of 2018, the family reported the incident to the police department and our investigators got involved," said Vacaville police Lt. Chris Polen.

Detectives said there's a lot of potential evidence.

"There are several files on the computer that we're looking at and that's what we're reporting back to the district attorney as to what we're finding," Polen told KTXL. "But there were several compromising acts."

Neal also faces three counts of bribery and dissuading a witness after police say he tried to talk the victims out of testifying against him.

Investigators don't believe at this time there are other victims. They also don't believe Neal did any of this while on duty as a police officer.

"We have no information to believe that Bryan was involved with this type of behavior while he was working for the Vacaville Police Department," Polen said.

Polen assured Vacaville residents despite this incident involving a former cop, police will always work to protect them.

"We hope that our community trusts us," Polen said. "We spend a lot of time building those relationships, maintaining those relationships. This does not reflect our current employees and we hope our community knows that."

Neal is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 11.