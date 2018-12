Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Police and family members found an elderly man with Alzheimer's who went missing in South Escondido Thursday.

Romy Castro went missing from his home off Brotherton Road on Wednesday evening.

Escondido Police said he was reunited with family around 5 p.m.

UPDATE MISSING SENIOR - The missing senior has been located and is currently being reunited with his family. Thank you for the assistance. #escondidopolice — Escondido Police (@EscondidoPolice) December 21, 2018