Police chase man into La Mesa canyon after pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Police chased a man in his car from the College Area to La Mesa Thursday before he got out of his car and ran.

The man had been driving erratically with officers close behind him before he got out of the car near Spring Street and ran into a canyon area between two rows of homes. Police searched for the man both on foot and by air.

A short time later, officers found a person in the brush and took him into custody, but officials did not immediately confirm that he was the suspected driver.