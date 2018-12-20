× Parole office planned for La Mesa ‘unworkable’

LA MESA, Calif. – The proposed parole office that community members vigorously opposed in the Mount Helix area of La Mesa was officially canceled.

A letter was sent to the La Mesa City Manager Yvonne Garrett from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“While we are confident the location was adequate for our east county operations, we have since determined that due to functional and logistical issues this site is unworkable for our needs at this time.”

The department said they will continue to look for other locations in East County.

Many residents had voiced their opposition of a proposed parole office at 9400 Grossmont Summit Drive. They stated it was too close to homes, less than a mile from Grossmont High School, lacked nearby public transportation and there was limited parking at the building.