Man sentenced in gang shooting that killed woman leaving church

VISTA, Calif. – A man was sentenced Thursday for firing shots intended for gang rivals but instead killing a passing motorist as she headed home from church.

A judge sentenced 25-year-old Dionicio Torrez Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Torrez fired 12 rounds across a street at gang rivals who were spotted tagging the apartment complex where he lived around 9 p.m. on March 7, 2017.

One of those bullets struck 55-year-old Cathy Kennedy in the head as she was driving on eastbound Grand Avenue near Midway Drive. She died at a hospital.