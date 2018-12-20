× Homicide detectives investigate assault at El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. – A man was in custody after an assault was reported at a home in El Cajon Thursday morning, police said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the attack at a house on the 1200 Naranca Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital, El Cajon police said. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not released.

Police did not release details about the man in custody.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.