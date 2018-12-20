Gulls again defeat division-leading San Jose Barracuda

SAN DIEGO – Matt Berry had a goal and two assists as the San Diego Gulls broke open a one-goal game with four third-period goals in a 6-1 victory over San Jose Barracuda Wednesday evening, their second victory over the Pacific Division leaders in five days.

Berry scored the third period’s first goal, four minutes into the period, assisted on Chase De Leo’s goal 10:10 into the period and on the final goal of the period, scored by Joseph Blandisi with 2:00 left.

Troy Terry scored the Gulls other goal of the period, scoring with 5:56 to play before a crowd at Pechanga Arena San Diego announced 6,225.

“It was an all-around unbelievable effort, right from our goaltender through our defense to our forwards,” said Gulls coach Dallas Eakins, whose team defeated San Jose, 4-3, in a shootout Saturday.

“Everybody was involved, which is an excellent, excellent sign. A lot of nights it is hard to get everyone involved. You might have 12 or 15 guys going but there are always a couple guys having an off night. Tonight it was everybody involved, everybody making an impact. It’s very encouraging.”

The Gulls led in shots, 39-24, including a 13-3 advantage in the third period.

Gulls goaltender Kevin Boyle (7-5-0-0) stopped 23 of 24 shots. Antoine Bibeau (6-3-1-2), who entered the game with a 2.22 goals against average, second in the American Hockey League behind teammate Josef Korenar, allowed all six goals and made 33 saves.

Blandisi opened the scoring 18:09 into the first period. The Gulls increased their lead to 2-0 on Sam Carrick’s short-handed goal 6:52 into the second period.

Nicholas DeSimone scored a power-play goal 15:54 into the second period for the Barracuda, whose nine-game streak with at least one standings point ended.

San Jose (16-4-1-3) scored on one of three power-play opportunities. The Gulls were scoreless on three power-play opportunities.

The Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate, entered the game with a league-best .783 points percentage. The loss dropped their points percentage to .750, second behind the idle Charlotte Checkers (22-6-2-0), the Carolina Hurricanes AHL affiliate, who have a .767 points percentage.

The victory moved the Gulls (10-11-1-2) into a tie for sixth place in the seven-team Pacific Division with the Ontario Reign. The Gulls are scheduled to play host to Ontario, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, Friday at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The Gulls NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, announced before the game they have loaned Gulls center Isac Lundestrom to Sweden for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, which begins next Wednesday in Vancouver, British Columbia and Victoria, British Columbia.