Busiest holiday travel season kicks off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- As millions of Americans prepare to take to the roads and skies to get to their holiday travel destinations, AAA is projecting record breaking numbers.
According to AAA, from December 22 through January 1, an estimated 8.7 million people in Southern California will take a trip of 50 miles or more away from home. That is a nearly a 5 percent increase in the overall travel volume compared to last year.
The vast majority of those travelers will be taking road trips, 712,000 will fly somewhere and 269,000 will take train, bus or cruise for the holidays.
According to our AAA Travel bookings, San Diego topped the list at the number one Southern California destination people will travel to.