Busiest holiday travel season kicks off in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As millions of Americans prepare to take to the roads and skies to get to their holiday travel destinations, AAA is projecting record breaking numbers.

According to AAA, from December 22 through January 1, an estimated 8.7 million people in Southern California will take a trip of 50 miles or more away from home. That is a nearly a 5 percent increase in the overall travel volume compared to last year.

The vast majority of those travelers will be taking road trips, 712,000 will fly somewhere and 269,000 will take train, bus or cruise for the holidays.

According to our AAA Travel bookings, San Diego topped the list at the number one Southern California destination people will travel to.

Meanwhile, TSA estimates 41 million passengers will travel through security screening checkpoints nationwide, an increase of six percent from 2017.

Thursday already saw a steady stream of people at Lindbergh Field and many delayed flights across the board from departures to arrivals.

"I like to get in early. I’m here at least two hours if not two and a half hours before the flight just to be on the safe side," said Tom Schmidt.

TSA recommends arriving at least two hours before your flight for domestic flights and three hours for international destinations.