× 9 injured in South Bay crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Nine people were taken to hospitals Thursday afternoon after a three-car crash in National City.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Paradise Valley Road, just east of Plaza Boulevard, said Lt. Rounds with National City Police Department. The driver of a white Scion was speeding westbound on Plaza Boulevard when the car lost control and veered into incoming lanes, Rounds said. The car collided with a dark-colored Hyundai, which collided with a dark-colored Subaru.

Four passengers from the Scion, the driver and three passengers from the Hyundai and the driver of the Subaru were taken to various local hospitals. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

Alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.