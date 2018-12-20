3 local cities ranked among safest in state

SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside are among the 10 safest cities in California, according to an annual ranking released by a popular personal finance website.

The study by WalletHub ranked 182 cities around the country based on 39 safety factors in areas including home safety, financial safety and risk of natural disasters. According to the study, the following cities were the 10 safest communities in California (national ranking in parentheses):

Irvine (30) Fremont (33) Chula Vista (39) Glendale (44) Rancho Cucamonga (45) San Diego (56) Santa Rosa (60) Huntington Beach (61) Oceanside (74) Morena Valley (82)

According to WalletHub, these were the 10 safest cities in the US:

Columbia, Maryland South Burlington, Vermont Plano, Texas Virginia Beach, Virginia Warwick, Rhode Island Gilbert, Arizona Yonkers, New York Bismarck, North Dakota Nashua, New Hampshire Boise, Idaho

Check out the complete list of rankings at WalletHub.