Delta IV rocket launch cancelled minutes before liftoff

SAN DIEGO – Southern Californians missed out on another colorful display in the sky Wednesday when a Delta IV rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base was again cancelled minutes before liftoff.

The rocket had been scheduled to launch at 5:44 p.m. from the military base in Santa Barbara County. Its mission is to carry a reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

Launch Alert: we have declared a scrub for today's launch of the #DeltaIVHeavy. We will set up for a 24 hour recycle and the next launch attempt will be 12/20 at 5:31pm PST. — ULA (@ulalaunch) December 20, 2018

Previous launches were also canceled seconds before liftoff due to technical issues.

Rocket launches from the California air base have created stunning light shows in the skies over the West Coast. Tuesday’s launch may rival other spectacular displays depending on cloud cover.

Send FOX 5 photos and videos you take of the rocket launch.