Uber joins scooter war in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Ride-booking service Uber will launch dockless JUMP e-scooters in San Diego Wednesday, the fourth city in the U.S. the company will be serving.

Uber acquired JUMP, a bikeshare company, in May to expand its public transit offerings. Uber expanded JUMP’s e-bike service to San Diego last month, dispersing 300 bikes around the city from Pacific Beach to downtown. San Diego is the fourth city to receive the scooters, joining Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Austin, Texas.

The scooters work similarly to JUMP bikes in that riders can use the main Uber app or the JUMP app to unlock one and start a ride. They look strikingly similar to Lime scooters but with a red and black color scheme.

Uber is offering free rides and free helmets through Jan. 9, 2019, to celebrate the rollout. Residents can receive up to five 30-minute rides per day, with scooters costing $1 to unlock and $0.10 per minute after the free rides have been exhausted. Residents can learn more about Uber’s JUMP services at jump.com.