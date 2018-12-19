Trump gives federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order gifting federal employees the day off on Christmas Eve.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Monday, December 24, 2018, the day before Christmas Day,” the order reads, in part.

.@WhiteHouse has issued an Executive Order providing for the closing of Executive Departments and Federal Agencies on December 24: https://t.co/EAdBJnikZr — OPM (@USOPM) December 19, 2018

Some executive departments and agencies may remain open, however, “for reasons of national security, defense or other public need.”

While Christmas Day is always a federal holiday, giving employees extra time off has varied from year to year, FOX 5 in Washington D.C. reports.

In 2012, former President Obama gave federal employees Christmas Eve off when it fell on a Monday. In 2014, he granted the day after Christmas off, according to the station. Former President George W. Bush also granted workers the day off on Christmas Eve in 2001 and 2007.

The announcement came as negotiations continue to fund the government before a Friday deadline. After sparring over funding for a border wall, the White House signaled Tuesday that Trump was likely to cooperate with a compromise bill to avoid a government shutdown.