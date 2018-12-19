Several students injured after car slams into school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – High school students were injured when a car slammed into the back of a school bus in University City Wednesday, authorities said.

An elderly driver of a silver Infinite rear-ended the school bus that was headed to Univerity City High School around 8:30 a.m. near state Route 52 and Genesee Avenue exit.

The couple dozen students were aboard the bus and taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla to be evaluated for minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol. The exact number of students and the extent of their injuries were not released.

A woman may have suffered a "health episode" when the crash happened, according to CHP.

A CHP officer said parents should contact school officials for details and advised they refrain from going to the crash site.

The freeway ramp reopened at 10 a.m.