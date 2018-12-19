San Diego Humane Society returns with animals rescued from Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A team from the San Diego Humane Society returned from Butte County Wednesday with eight dogs and three cats rescued from the Camp Fire.

It was a long day of travel for the four-legged friends. The bus took off at 6 a.m. and stopped at two different sites before making its journey south, with a couple stops along the way for everyone to stretch their legs.

"The animals we brought back are victims of the campfire, but their owners are no longer in the position to keep them," said Jackie Noble with the San Diego Humane Society.

Noble says many of the pet owners lost their homes entirely. She and her team saw the destruction and devastation caused by California’s deadliest wildfire first hand and say that’s what kept them coming back to help. This trip was their third up to Butte County to help in the aftermath of the Camp Fire.

"It’s been emotional, it’s been heartbreaking, it’s been rewarding, it’s been all of the above," Noble said.

All of the pets brought back by the humane society will be available for adoption, but it may take a week or two to make sure they’re all checked out and healthy before going on to new homes.