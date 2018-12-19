Photos released of alleged North County flasher

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Police released surveillance camera photos of a man accused of indecent exposure on the street and in a store earlier this year.

The photos were taken in the Discount Dance Supply store at 2216 El Camino Real on Oct. 29. They show a black man with a close-cut beard wearing running pants, a white shirt and a blue, quilted vest. He is wearing a white towel wrapped around his head.

That morning at about 9:15 a.m., a man with the same description exposed his genitals to a passerby near 333 North Pacific Street in Oceanside, police said. Then at around 1 p.m., the man photographed in the Discount Dance Supply store exposed himself again, they said.

Oceanside police believe the man may have exposed himself to other victims. Anyone with information about suspect was asked to call Oceanside police Det. Brandon Baird at 760-435-4690.