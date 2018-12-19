Local CEO loads up $20,001 worth of toys for holiday donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A local CEO is using her love of the holidays to challenge other business owners to make sure every child in San Diego has a gift this holiday.

“We raised $20,001 to donate to ‘Toys for Tots,'" Shanda Sumpter, the founder and CEO of Heart Core, a business coaching and marketing firm, told FOX 5.

Sumpter and her team raised the money and then decided to buy the toys themselves to deliver to Toys for Tots. They met early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Walmart to begin the tough task of spending $20,000 on toys.

“I really wanted my company and my team to do more than write a check, so they took it a step further and decided to bring their kids, so I said 'Great – I’ll bring mine too,'” Sumpter said.

After several hours and dozens of carts of toys, the team loaded up the military’s Toys for Tots truck. Sumpter, who has created several multi-million dollar companies, admits to being a little competitive -- hence the very specific dollar figure of 20,000 and one dollar.

“I wanted to beat the largest donor number from last year, which was $20 grand,” she explained, laughing.