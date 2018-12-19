La Mesa residents voice opposition of parole office to state senator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Community members in La Mesa opposing a proposed parole office at the base of the Mt. Helix-Grossmont community took their concerns to newly elected state Senator Brian Jones Tuesday evening.

Senator Jones represents District 38, which encompasses the area where the proposed parole office would be added on the 9400 block of Grossmont Summit Drive.

Senator Jones was sworn in on December 3 and says he first learned of the parole office concerns two days later.

"I got thrown into the fire right after I got elected," he said.

The community members in opposition recently attended a city council meeting, where council members said they opposed the parole office.

"We want to show force that we are upset. We will do anything to stop it," said Garrianne Bradt.

Stephanie Boething said the group attended Senator Jones' open house "to make sure he’s aware of how many people there are that are really concerned over the public safety of the community."

Senator Jones expressed he does not think the location is ideal for a parole office.

"I’m going to use my voice as best I can and make as much noise about it as I can. I’ll probably even crossed the line a couple of times," said Jones.

There was a designated area to leave comments about the parole office at the event and the senator promised he’d be in touch with the Department of Corrections personally to pass along the message of his constituents.

Still, community members remain worried.

"It’s not satisfying enough until I know the parole office is not moving in right down from the block where my daughter will be seen every day by parolees walking right down my block right immediately passed my house," said Boethin.

The state is currently in the process of gathering public comment and is expected to hold a town hall in the future. A date has not bet set yet.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has not elaborated about how far along it is in the leasing process.

32.767829 -117.023084