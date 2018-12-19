Jury finds Yuma cop guilty of rape

SAN DIEGO — Jared Elkins, a former Yuma police officer accused of assaulting a female relative during a stay at her home in Kensington last year, has been found guilty on rape charges.

A jury determined Elkins was guilty of multiple crimes, including forcible rape, oral copulation by force and sexual penetration by force, but not guilty on other charges related to the intoxication of a victim.

Elkins, 34, will be sentenced at a hearing on March 8.

He was first accused of raping his then-wife’s cousin inside her Kensington home last year. Elkins admitted having an affair with her while on vacation in San Diego but denied forcing himself on her.

Defense attorneys argued the 23-year-old victim fabricated the story of sexual assault after changing her mind and feeling guilty about having an inappropriate relationship with Elkins.

Prosecutors say Elkins threatened the alleged victim to remain silent during the act, a charge he has denied.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.