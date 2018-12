SAN DIEGO – Infant snowsuits sold by Children’s Place were recalled due to a choking hazard.

A metal snap on the snowsuit can detach resulting in a choking hazard to children, according to the retailer.

The recalled snowsuits were sold from August to November. The affected sizes range from 0 to 18 months.

People who purchased the snowsuit should return it to any Children’s Place store and get a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 877-752-2387.