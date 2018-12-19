Border Patrol’s new mobile surveillance system can see for miles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Border Patrol agents showed off their new Mobile Video Surveillance Systems Wednesday, just days before they deploy the new technology along San Diego’s southern border.

The new system is made up of Ford F-150 trucks outfitted with telescoping surveillance towers which can scan the mountains with infrared scopes day or night, searching for smugglers or immigrants attempting to cross into the United States illegally.

Since the beginning of 2018, 12,000 people have been arrested crossing into the country illegally, and border agents believe the new MVSS units will help that number grow exponentially.

The units can virtually see for miles and will be used seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Border agents say illegally crossing the border successfully has just gotten much harder. The first unit goes into service Friday.