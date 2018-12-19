Authorities search for missing woman in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities were searching in Chula Vista Wednesday evening for a missing woman.

Chula Vista police and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for the 73-year-old woman in the area of Telegraph Canyon and Melrose Avenue.

The woman is described as 5-feet-tall with gray hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and brown pants. Authorities have not provided a photo of the woman.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call CVPD at 619-691-5151.

