Armed man escapes after robbing video game store

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for an armed robber who held up a Gamestop video game store in the Serra Mesa area Wednesday.

The robbery happened around 11 a.m. at the store on Murphy Canyon Road near Aero Drive, San Diego Police told FOX 5.

Police said the suspect was a Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds, with short dark hair. He was believed to be wearing a dark blue shirt under a vest.

